Folk Music & Beyond 6/1/24

We’ll feature members of the Grateful Dead unplugged on “Folk Music & Beyond” TODAY at 2 pm! Jerry Garcia & Bob Weir performing an acoustic set from a 1981 concert recording in Berkeley, along with The Rhythm Devils (Mickey Hart & Billy Kreutzmann), Country Joe McDonald, Kate Wolf, and Rosalie Sorrels.

“Sing Out! Berkeley Community Theater, April 25, 1981” has just been released as a 3-CD set, part of Bear’s Sonic Journals. The 1981 concert marked that last time that Bear (Owsley Stanley) served as the sound engineer for members of the Grateful Dead.