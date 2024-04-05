"Folk Music & Beyond" this Saturday 4/6 2 pm !

Live Music This Saturday 2 pm (PDT) on KALW 91.7

“Folk Music & Beyond” welcomes the return of Paul Kamm and Eleanore MacDonald tomorrow at 2 p.m. (this Saturday 4/6) on KALW 91.7. The Nevada City duo will perform live in the KALW studios and share some songs from their latest release, “Djuna’s Lullaby.”

Kamm & MacDonald will open for the Duo Quartet (Nina Gerber, Chris Webster, Pam Delgado, Jeri Jones) this Saturday evening at 8 p.m. at the Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., downtown Berkeley.