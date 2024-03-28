© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Folk Music & Beyond 3/30/24

March 28, 2024

Join us for KALW’s celebration of Women’s History Month this Saturday (3/30) at 2 pm (PDT) on “Folk Music & Beyond”.  We’ll shine the spotlight on two of Ireland’s finest singers Frances Black and Maire Brennan with Clannad.  Frances Black will talk about her time with members of The Black Family and how she later became a politician and won a seat in the Irish senate. She has spent her time in the senate bringing attention to humanitarian issues such as the plight of Palestinians and illegal settlements in the occupied territories. In the second hour, we’ll hear the music of Maire Brennan who has been described by Bono as having “one of the greatest voices the human ear has ever experienced”. Her band Clannad celebrated its 50th anniversary last year with a world-wide farewell tour.

