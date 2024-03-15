Folk Music & Beyond 3/16/24

Count Down To St. Patrick’s!

Join KALW 91.7 tomorrow (Saturday) 2:00 to 4:00 pm (PDT) for lots of Irish music in the run-up to St. Patrick’s Day. Featured on “Folk Music & Beyond” will be music by some of Ireland’s leading bands and finest musicians—#Altan, Lúnasa, fiddlers Martin Hayes, Kevin Burke, and Liz Carroll.

Help us celebrate KALW by pledging your support during our Spring Membership Drive! #KALW is one of the few stations that brings you top-of-the-line Irish and Celtic music on a regular basis.

Thank-You Gifts available—brand new releases by Altan and Lunasa. Check it out http://www.kalwfolk.org/home.php

