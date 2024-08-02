© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Fog City Blues
House of Blues Radio at the Library of Congress

By Devon Strolovitch
Published August 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

25 years of radio shows and raw interviews with blues greats are now being preserved in the Library of Congress.

The House of Blues Radio Hour (later Elwood's Bluesmobile) was the longest-running syndicated blues radio program in the country, hosted by Dan Aykroyd and produced in San Francisco by Ben Manilla Productions. Earlier this year the Library of Congress announced that it had acquired the complete archive of 25 years of broadcasts and 2,000 raw interviews with blues musicians past and present. Host Devon Strolovitch talks to producer Ben Manilla and plays favorites from the HoB catalog. Sunday, August 4 at 4:00 pm.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
