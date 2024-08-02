House of Blues Radio at the Library of Congress

The House of Blues Radio Hour (later Elwood's Bluesmobile) was the longest-running syndicated blues radio program in the country, hosted by Dan Aykroyd and produced in San Francisco by Ben Manilla Productions. Earlier this year the Library of Congress announced that it had acquired the complete archive of 25 years of broadcasts and 2,000 raw interviews with blues musicians past and present. Host Devon Strolovitch talks to producer Ben Manilla and plays favorites from the HoB catalog. Sunday, August 4 at 4:00 pm.