Now and Then and Before Now and Then

By Devon Strolovitch
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT

The "last Beatles song" has just been released.

"Now and Then" is based on a John Lennon cassette recording from the late 1970s, which the three surviving Beatles worked on in the mid-1990s around the The Beatles' Anthology project and which A.I. technology more recently helped bring to completion. But it's hardly the only instance of ex-Beatles working together after their breakup, and the band had released a number of recordings featuring fewer than four Beatles during their active years. Host Devon Strolovitch plays some of them this Sunday, November 5 at 4 pm.

Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
