Now and Then and Before Now and Then

"Now and Then" is based on a John Lennon cassette recording from the late 1970s, which the three surviving Beatles worked on in the mid-1990s around the The Beatles' Anthology project and which A.I. technology more recently helped bring to completion. But it's hardly the only instance of ex-Beatles working together after their breakup, and the band had released a number of recordings featuring fewer than four Beatles during their active years. Host Devon Strolovitch plays some of them this Sunday, November 5 at 4 pm.