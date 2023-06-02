Royal Jelly Jive: Can't Stop

“San Francisco Soul” is the best term Royal Jelly Jive can find in describing their intoxicating sound. Led by dynamic front-woman Jaleh, this sultry sextet can pair with your fancy cocktail at a smoky jazz club and shake up the funkiest dance party. The band joins host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Sunday, June 4 at 4 pm ahead of next week's release show for their latest album, Can't Stop, at The Independent in San Francisco.