© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Entertainment
Fog City Blues

Royal Jelly Jive: Can't Stop

By Devon Strolovitch
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM PDT

The band performs live on the air ahead of a June 10 concert in San Francisco.

“San Francisco Soul” is the best term Royal Jelly Jive can find in describing their intoxicating sound. Led by dynamic front-woman Jaleh, this sultry sextet can pair with your fancy cocktail at a smoky jazz club and shake up the funkiest dance party. The band joins host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Sunday, June 4 at 4 pm ahead of next week's release show for their latest album, Can't Stop, at The Independent in San Francisco.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch