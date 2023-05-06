Chris Strachwitz (1931-2023)

Listen back to the Arhoolie Records founder's 2011 visit to the program celebrating the venerable Bay Area label's 50th anniversary and the release of "Hear Me Howling: Blues, Ballads, & Beyond" – Sunday 5/07 at 4 pm.
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.