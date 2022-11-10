Pamela Rose: Blues Is A Woman

First workshopped at the Freight & Salvage in 2016, Blues Is A Woman made its theatrical debut in San Francisco in 2017. Now following a two year post-pandemic hiatus, show creator Pamela Rose and her ensemble (saxophonist Kristen Strom, pianist Jennifer Jolly, guitarist Pat Wilder, bassist Ruth Davies and drummer Daria Johnson) return to the Freight on November 19 to celebrate women in the Blues from Ma Rainey to Bonnie Raitt. Pamela joins host Devon Strolovitch for a preview this Saturday, November 12 at 8 pm.