Pamela Rose: Blues Is A Woman

Published November 10, 2022 at 8:39 AM PST
Ruth-pr-Pat-Kris-at-Freight_d6cc78a12eaabc7985938959c2055b2e.jpg

A celebration of the outspoken, audacious women of the blues through live music and theatrical storytelling.

First workshopped at the Freight & Salvage in 2016, Blues Is A Woman made its theatrical debut in San Francisco in 2017. Now following a two year post-pandemic hiatus, show creator Pamela Rose and her ensemble (saxophonist Kristen Strom, pianist Jennifer Jolly, guitarist Pat Wilder, bassist Ruth Davies and drummer Daria Johnson) return to the Freight on November 19 to celebrate women in the Blues from Ma Rainey to Bonnie Raitt. Pamela joins host Devon Strolovitch for a preview this Saturday, November 12 at 8 pm.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
