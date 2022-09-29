© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Fog City Blues

Kim Lembo with Mokai and Mike Younger

Published September 29, 2022 at 8:39 AM PDT
Performing live on the air ahead of an October 6 show at The Lost Church in San Francisco.

Bay Area singer, songwriter and producer Kim Lembo has a sound that is at once raw, original, and powerful. With a voice echoing Etta James and Mavis Staples, Lembo has spent the last 35 years wowing audiences around the world. Ahead of next week's "Celebration of Song and Solidarity" with Mike Younger at The Lost Church, she performs live in the studio along with San Francisco-based roots musician Mokai this Saturday, 10/01 at 8 pm.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
