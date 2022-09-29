Kim Lembo with Mokai and Mike Younger

Bay Area singer, songwriter and producer Kim Lembo has a sound that is at once raw, original, and powerful. With a voice echoing Etta James and Mavis Staples, Lembo has spent the last 35 years wowing audiences around the world. Ahead of next week's "Celebration of Song and Solidarity" with Mike Younger at The Lost Church, she performs live in the studio along with San Francisco-based roots musician Mokai this Saturday, 10/01 at 8 pm.