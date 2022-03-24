Aki Kumar and the Little Village April First No Foolin' Artist Revue
An all-star revue featuring local artists including Aki Kumar, Tia Carroll, Marcel Smith, and more.
Aki Kumar is a Mumbai-born, San Jose-based blues artist whose two releases on the Little Village label, Aki Goes To Bollywood (2016) and Hindi Man Blues (2018) are ground-breaking albums in what he has called "Bollywood Blues." Aki joins host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, March 26 at 8 pm for preview of the Little Village Foundation's concert event next Friday in Berkeley.