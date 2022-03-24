© 2021 KALW
Fog City Blues

Aki Kumar and the Little Village April First No Foolin' Artist Revue

Published March 24, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT
Bob Whitfield
An all-star revue featuring local artists including Aki Kumar, Tia Carroll, Marcel Smith, and more.

Aki Kumar is a Mumbai-born, San Jose-based blues artist whose two releases on the Little Village label, Aki Goes To Bollywood (2016) and Hindi Man Blues (2018) are ground-breaking albums in what he has called "Bollywood Blues." Aki joins host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, March 26 at 8 pm for preview of the Little Village Foundation's concert event next Friday in Berkeley.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
