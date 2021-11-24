© 2021 KALW
Fog City Blues

Jeremiah Lockwood: A Great Miracle

Published November 24, 2021 at 9:28 AM PST
A Hanukkah tribute inspired by the 1968 classic The New Possibility: John Fahey’s Guitar Soli Christmas Record

A Great Miracle: Jeremiah Lockwood’s Guitar Soli Chanukah Record features eight solo guitar performances (one for each night of Hanukkah) that celebrate the dancing candlelight with new, blues-inspired takes on the most beloved melodies of the holiday’s canon. Jeremiah joins host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, November 27 at 8 pm ahead of the Bay Area album release show at the Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley on the first night of Hanukkah.

Fog City Blues – November 27, 2021

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
