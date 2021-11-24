Jeremiah Lockwood: A Great Miracle

A Great Miracle: Jeremiah Lockwood’s Guitar Soli Chanukah Record features eight solo guitar performances (one for each night of Hanukkah) that celebrate the dancing candlelight with new, blues-inspired takes on the most beloved melodies of the holiday’s canon. Jeremiah joins host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, November 27 at 8 pm ahead of the Bay Area album release show at the Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley on the first night of Hanukkah.

Fog City Blues – November 27, 2021