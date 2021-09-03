© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Fog City Blues

Blues and Beyond from the Class of '41

Published September 3, 2021 at 6:07 AM PDT
The first FM station west of the Mississippi marks 80 years on the air this month.

After demonstrating its experimental “frequency modulation” radio technology at the 1939-40 San Francisco International Exposition on Treasure Island, RCA sold its equipment and transmitter to the San Francisco public schools, and KALW began broadcasting at 42.1 mHz on September 1st, 1941. Tune in as host Devon Strolovitch plays blues (and beyond) from 1941, artists past and present who share a birthday with KALW, and some of our favorite blues salutes to the Bay Area blues – Saturday 9/04 at 8 pm.

Fog City Blues – KALW 80th Anniversary

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
