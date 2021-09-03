Blues and Beyond from the Class of '41

After demonstrating its experimental “frequency modulation” radio technology at the 1939-40 San Francisco International Exposition on Treasure Island, RCA sold its equipment and transmitter to the San Francisco public schools, and KALW began broadcasting at 42.1 mHz on September 1st, 1941. Tune in as host Devon Strolovitch plays blues (and beyond) from 1941, artists past and present who share a birthday with KALW, and some of our favorite blues salutes to the Bay Area blues – Saturday 9/04 at 8 pm.

Fog City Blues – KALW 80th Anniversary