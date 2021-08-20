Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom Revisited

2020 was the first year since 1977 that Bob Dylan did not perform a single concert. Last month, however, he appeared in his first online performance for an event titled Shadow Kingdom, which featured new and radical re-arrangements of some of his less-often-played songs from the mid-1960s to the late 1980s. Join host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, August 21 at 9 pm to hear the complete performance.

Bob Dylan - Shadow Kingdom Trailer