Fog City Blues

Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom Revisited

Published August 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM PDT
A 50-minute set billed as "The Early Songs of Bob Dylan" streamed online in July.

2020 was the first year since 1977 that Bob Dylan did not perform a single concert. Last month, however, he appeared in his first online performance for an event titled Shadow Kingdom, which featured new and radical re-arrangements of some of his less-often-played songs from the mid-1960s to the late 1980s. Join host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, August 21 at 9 pm to hear the complete performance.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
