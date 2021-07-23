After 14+ years as your weekly Wednesday digest of blues (and beyond) in the Bay Area, Fog City Blues begins a new chapter on the weekend with a musical ode to the heart fo Saturday night (and those other days of the week), along with the usual look at what's coming up blues-wise in the Bay Area and beyond. Saturday, July 24 at 8 pm.

Tom Waits - "The Heart Of Saturday Night" (Live from No Visitors After Midnight, 1975)