Published July 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM PDT
Did you miss Fog City Blues this past Wednesday? Catch it at its new time, Saturday 8-10 pm.

After 14+ years as your weekly Wednesday digest of blues (and beyond) in the Bay Area, Fog City Blues begins a new chapter on the weekend with a musical ode to the heart fo Saturday night (and those other days of the week), along with the usual look at what's coming up blues-wise in the Bay Area and beyond. Saturday, July 24 at 8 pm.

Tom Waits - "The Heart Of Saturday Night" (Live from No Visitors After Midnight, 1975)

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
