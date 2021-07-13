Wednesday Night in San Francisco

Fog City Blues debuted on Monday January 29, 2007 at 11 pm, but by April that year had settled into its current Wednesday 9 pm timeslot. Now, as part of the station's expanding music lineup, we're moving again—but not before listening to music from an earlier Wednesday night, when left-handed blues legend Albert King played the Fillmore Auditorium in 1968. Wednesday, July 14 at 9 pm.