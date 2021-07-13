© 2021 KALW
Fog City Blues

Wednesday Night in San Francisco

Published July 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM PDT
ab67616d0000b2738bd66aa90226746fe908bd9e copy.jpeg

The final Wednesday broadcast before the program moves to Saturdays at 8 pm beginning July 24.

Fog City Blues debuted on Monday January 29, 2007 at 11 pm, but by April that year had settled into its current Wednesday 9 pm timeslot. Now, as part of the station's expanding music lineup, we're moving again—but not before listening to music from an earlier Wednesday night, when left-handed blues legend Albert King played the Fillmore Auditorium in 1968. Wednesday, July 14 at 9 pm.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
