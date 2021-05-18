© 2021
12644926_10153764458200269_4536780799328192273_n.jpg
Fog City Blues

Bob Dylan at 80, pt.1: The Basement Tapes Revisited (Again)

Published May 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM PDT
download.jpeg

The man born Robert Zimmerman turns 80 on May 24.

This Thursday, The Chapel in San Francisco presents The Basement Tapes Live (featuring Casual Coalition, Stu Allen, and Chuck Prophet) in honor of Bob Dylan's upcoming 80th birthday. As our own preview, we'll listen back to some of the legendary Basement Tapes themselves, which were finally given a full official release in 2014. Wednesday, May 19 at 9 pm.

The Basement Tapes Complete Trailer - Full Length Version (Digital video)

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
