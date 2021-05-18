Bob Dylan at 80, pt.1: The Basement Tapes Revisited (Again)

This Thursday, The Chapel in San Francisco presents The Basement Tapes Live (featuring Casual Coalition, Stu Allen, and Chuck Prophet) in honor of Bob Dylan's upcoming 80th birthday. As our own preview, we'll listen back to some of the legendary Basement Tapes themselves, which were finally given a full official release in 2014. Wednesday, May 19 at 9 pm.

The Basement Tapes Complete Trailer - Full Length Version (Digital video)