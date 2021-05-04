© 2021
John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band Revisited

Published May 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM PDT
First released in 1970, John Lennon's solo debut has been remixed and greatly expanded for its (belated) 50th anniversary.

With its brutal honesty and raw, stripped-back sound, Plastic Ono Band came as something of a shock to most Beatles fans in the wake of the group's breakup. The album has just been re-released in multiple new mixes, along with demos, alternate versions, jams, and outtakes. Host Devon Strolovitch explores some of the music this Wednesday, May 4 at 9 pm.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
