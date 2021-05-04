John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band Revisited

With its brutal honesty and raw, stripped-back sound, Plastic Ono Band came as something of a shock to most Beatles fans in the wake of the group's breakup. The album has just been re-released in multiple new mixes, along with demos, alternate versions, jams, and outtakes. Host Devon Strolovitch explores some of the music this Wednesday, May 4 at 9 pm.

