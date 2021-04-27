Inspired by the late-April birthdays of two left-handed blues guitar giants, Fog City Blues presents the 12th annual Left-Hand-A-Thon, celebrating the blues from the other side. As a guitar-playing lefty himself, host Devon Strolovitch is familiar with the many ways that southpaws must cope with the right-handed design of guitars. Tune in this Wednesday 4/28 at 10 pm for a salute to the bluesmen and women who've overcome their lateral bias to produce some transcendent music.

Otis Rush, Lefty