© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
12644926_10153764458200269_4536780799328192273_n.jpg
Fog City Blues

The 12th Annual Left-Hand-A-Thon

Published April 27, 2021 at 7:28 AM PDT
61mJBzg1WsL._SL1200_.jpg

Otis Rush would have been 87 on April 29. Albert King would have been 98 on April 25.

Inspired by the late-April birthdays of two left-handed blues guitar giants, Fog City Blues presents the 12th annual Left-Hand-A-Thon, celebrating the blues from the other side. As a guitar-playing lefty himself, host Devon Strolovitch is familiar with the many ways that southpaws must cope with the right-handed design of guitars. Tune in this Wednesday 4/28 at 10 pm for a salute to the bluesmen and women who've overcome their lateral bias to produce some transcendent music.

Otis Rush, Lefty

Fog City Blues