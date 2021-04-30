DJ Umami / KALW@25thStreet

Monday, 10pm to midnight

An eclectic perspective of global vibrations, new and old.

Bay Area-born DJ Umami splashed into the local scene in 2009 and is locally known as the in-house rotating DJ for The Golden State Warriors. She’s supported an array of artists that traveled through Oakland and San Francisco, and is part of the all-female Bay Area DJ collective, known as The Peaches Crew.

Though you can find her at sports events and Hip Hop nightclubs in Oakland and San Francisco, DJ Umami has an eclectic taste and range. When she plays, her love for R&B is the foundation of her sets.

