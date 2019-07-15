Forgiving a violent mother

From the series Uncuffed:

As a child, Francisco Magaña was afraid of his mother. She would beat him, and he’s carried that pain with him for the rest of his life. In this interview, Francisco opens up about his relationship with the woman who raised him.

I don't want nobody to see my mom as a monster. Because she's not.

Click on the audio player above to listen to the full story.

Uncuffed is produced by men at Solano State Prison. Learn more about them here.

KALW’s radio training program at Solano State Prison is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content is approved by a prison information officer.

Email KALW's Uncuffed editors.

