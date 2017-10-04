West Oakland Group That Carries On The Legacy Of The Black Panthers Free Breakfast Gets New Grant

The People’s Kitchen Collective has been carrying on the legacy of the Black Panther Party's Free Breakfast Program by providing "free, hot, nutritious and delicious" breakfast at Oakland events at least once a year for the past decade.

The group was just awarded a $100,000 grant from Oakland’s Kenneth Rainin Foundation for the impact their work has had in their community.

In this audio postcard from the 2016 Life is Living Festival, we hear from the people who run the program: Jocelyn Jackson, Saqib Keval, and Sita Kuratomi Bhaumik.

"They served breakfast free everyday, because they knew the political significance of bringing people together to eat." — Saqib Keval

Credit Photo courtesy of Sana Javeri Kadri, Resized and Cropped / Sita Kuratomi Bhaumik, Jocelyn Jackson, and Saqib Keval.

You can find out about upcoming People’s Kitchen Collective events here.