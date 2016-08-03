The Specialist: Cane Trainer

This story first aired in August 3, 2016 and it aired again most recently in the July 23, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

For Disability Pride Month, we are bringing back this story from Producer Casey Miner’s series, "The Specialist." She introduces us to someone who helps newly blind people learn how to navigate the world.

Imagine that one day you lost your sight. Just like that. If you're a person who can see, close your eyes and try to walk to your kitchen, or the bathroom. No cheating! If you're a person who's already blind, or has low vision, you know what this is like.



Getting around independently as a blind person means learning a specialized set of skills, and new ways to use your senses. Producer Casey Miner tells us more in this episode of her podcast The Specialist.

KATT JONES: Sometimes, I'll have random pedestrians run up and be like 'Stop! You're about to touch a car!' or 'There's a table here!' And they're freaking out, and I'm like 'Don't worry, chill.'

This piece was sound designed and mixed by Seth Samuel.


