Oakland vocal activist brings people together through song

This story originally aired on July 7, 2016 and again most recently in the February 7, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Oakland singer and vocal activist Melanie DeMore believes in the power of song to bring people together. It’s what drives her work as performer, songwriter, and teacher.

Blessed with what she herself has called a “very, very, very low voice,” she’s made a name for herself through music that blends African-American folk music with other American forms like spirituals and soul -- her own special mix.

DeMore: Contained within that rhythm is that longing and desire for freedom and connection.

