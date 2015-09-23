Amara Tabor-Smith One Of Four New Bay Area Rainin Arts Fellows

Amara Tabor-Smith is a choreographer, performer, and an initiate in the Yoruba Orisha tradition. Over the years, she’s been infusing her performance work more and more with her spiritual practice. Her new show EarthBodyHOME continues that trajectory with a multi-media dance theater performance. It's inspired by the Cuban American artist Ana Mendieta. Mendieta was active in the 70s and 80s, before falling to her death from a 34th story window in 1985, under mysterious circumstances. She worked in performance, sculpture and photography, and called her work “earth body art.” Tabor-Smith describes her own work as “Afro Futurist Conjure Art."

In this interview, Tabor-Smith talks about that name and her show.

NOTE: This interview contains content that some listeners might find disturbing.

Click the audio player to listen to the interview.

