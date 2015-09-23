© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Amara Tabor-Smith One Of Four New Bay Area Rainin Arts Fellows

By Jen Chien
Published February 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM PST
image_70556896c1b138f8bfe3971fecb57023.jpg
ODC Performance/Robbie Sweeny
/

Amara Tabor-Smith is a choreographer, performer, and an initiate in the Yoruba Orisha tradition. Over the years, she’s been infusing her performance work more and more with her spiritual practice. Her new show EarthBodyHOME continues that trajectory with a multi-media dance theater performance. It's inspired by the Cuban American artist Ana Mendieta. Mendieta was active in the 70s and 80s, before falling to her death from a 34th story window in 1985, under mysterious circumstances. She worked in performance, sculpture and photography, and called her work “earth body art.” Tabor-Smith describes her own work as “Afro Futurist Conjure Art."

In this interview, Tabor-Smith talks about that name and her show.

NOTE: This interview contains content that some listeners might find disturbing.

Click the audio player to listen to the interview.

Jen Chien
Jen Chien was the managing editor for Crosscurrents and KALW News from 2016 to 2018. She has been a contributor to All Things Considered, Radio Netherlands Worldwide, BBC/PRI’s The World, Making Contact, SF Public Press, East Bay Express, New America Media, and KPFA in Berkeley, where she took part in the First Voice Apprenticeship Program. She is the recipient of the 2013 Outstanding Emerging Journalist Award from the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California. She holds a BA in American Studies from Smith College, and an MA in Interdisciplinary Performance from New College of California. Before entering the field of journalism, she had a successful career as a professional dance and theater artist, teacher, and massage therapist.
