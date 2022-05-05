© 2021 KALW
Binah

Binah: Communities that arise in disaster

Published May 5, 2022 at 6:01 AM PDT
John_Henry_Mentz_SFMTA.jpg
John Henry Mentz / SFMTA
/

San Francisco writer Rebecca Solnit explores people’s capacity to rise to major disasters with creativity and courage.

Looking at major calamities from the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco through Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, she discovers moments of altruism, resourcefulness, and generosity that arise amid grief and disruption and considers their implications for everyday life.

She appeared at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in 2010, on the release of her two books, Paradise in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities That Arise in Disaster and Infinite City: A San Francisco Atlas.

Binah
David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
