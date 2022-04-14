© 2021 KALW
Binah: Ukrainian Jews and Putin’s War on Ukraine

Published April 14, 2022 at 6:01 AM PDT
Dr. Natan Meir discusses the complex historical relationship between Russia and Ukraine and its impact on Ukraine’s Jewry. Also, Meylakh Sheykhet, speaking from Lviv in western Ukraine, gives an update on the wartime challenges to Jewish life and the heroic struggle in the face of the humanitarian and refugee crisis.

Natan M. Meir is the Lorry I. Lokey Professor of Judaic Studies in the Harold Schnitzer Family Program in Judaic Studies at Portland State University. He also serves as a museum consultant and leads study tours of Eastern Europe with Ayelet Tours.

Since 2000, Meylakh Sheykhet has served as Lviv Bureau Director for the Union of Councils for Jews in the Former Soviet Union (UCSJ). He works to preserve Ukrainian Jewish history and life, as well as synagogues and cemeteries throughout Ukraine, and helps monitor antisemitism and xenophobia, often against the tide of post-Soviet bureaucracy and corruption.

David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
