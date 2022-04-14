Binah: Ukrainian Jews and Putin’s War on Ukraine

Natan M. Meir is the Lorry I. Lokey Professor of Judaic Studies in the Harold Schnitzer Family Program in Judaic Studies at Portland State University. He also serves as a museum consultant and leads study tours of Eastern Europe with Ayelet Tours.

Since 2000, Meylakh Sheykhet has served as Lviv Bureau Director for the Union of Councils for Jews in the Former Soviet Union (UCSJ). He works to preserve Ukrainian Jewish history and life, as well as synagogues and cemeteries throughout Ukraine, and helps monitor antisemitism and xenophobia, often against the tide of post-Soviet bureaucracy and corruption.