Binah: Mark Oppenheimer on the aftermath of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting

Published January 6, 2022 at 6:01 AM PST
Mark Oppenheimer, Squirrel Hill. Credit: Mistina Hanscom, Lotta Studio.
Mistina Hanscom, Lotta Studio.
Author and host of the Unorthodox podcast, Mark Oppenheimer gives a piercing portrait of the struggles and triumphs of a singular community in the wake of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting that highlights the hopes, fears, and tensions all Americans must confront on the road to healing.

His new book is, Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood.

He’s joined in conversation by Rabbi Brian Glusman.

Binah
David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
