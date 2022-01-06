Binah: Mark Oppenheimer on the aftermath of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting
Author and host of the Unorthodox podcast, Mark Oppenheimer gives a piercing portrait of the struggles and triumphs of a singular community in the wake of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting that highlights the hopes, fears, and tensions all Americans must confront on the road to healing.
His new book is, Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood.
He’s joined in conversation by Rabbi Brian Glusman.