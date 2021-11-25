© 2021 KALW
Binah

Binah: Adrienne Rich and Alicia Ostriker

Published November 25, 2021 at 6:01 AM PST
On this encore edition of Binah, poets Adrienne Rich and Alicia Ostriker reflect on themes of Jewish identity, social justice, and feminism.

Adrienne Rich’s formally ambitious poetics reflected her commitment to social justice, the anti-war movement, and radical feminism. She presented the program entitled “Hanukkah: Light in Dark Hours” at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in December 2006. Rich passed away in 2012.

Alicia Ostriker is a writer of Jewish feminist poetry and literary criticism, and is known for her provocative examinations of gender roles, family dynamics, social class, and individual growth. Her appearance at the JCCSF in 2013 is featured in the second part of the program.

Binah
David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
