© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Binah_2021_art_rev.png
Binah

Binah: Issa Rae and Justin Simien

Published November 4, 2021 at 6:01 AM PDT
Issa Rae and Justin Simien.jpg

On this encore edition of Binah, television actors, writers and producers Issa Rae (Insecure) and Justin Simien (Dear White People) talk about their work and career and the changing face of Hollywood.

The fifth and final season of Insecure is now available on HBO, and the fourth and final season of Dear White People is available on Netflix.

The conversation was recorded in 2015 before the debut of either series, and Issa Rae and Justin Simien were joined by Jourdan Abel.

Binah
David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
See stories by David Kwan