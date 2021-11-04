Binah: Issa Rae and Justin Simien
On this encore edition of Binah, television actors, writers and producers Issa Rae (Insecure) and Justin Simien (Dear White People) talk about their work and career and the changing face of Hollywood.
The fifth and final season of Insecure is now available on HBO, and the fourth and final season of Dear White People is available on Netflix.
The conversation was recorded in 2015 before the debut of either series, and Issa Rae and Justin Simien were joined by Jourdan Abel.