Binah

Binah: Margaret Atwood On Writing In The Time Of Dystopia

Published September 9, 2021 at 6:01 AM PDT
Novelist, poet and essayist Margaret Atwood discusses her latest work of fiction, “Two Scorched Men,” her seminal novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, and writing in the time of dystopia.

“Two Scorched Men” is a short story that draws from characters and places in Atwood’s own life, and is a semi-autobiographical tale about the author’s time in Provence. At its center is a friendship between two very different and eccentric men whose lives were transformed by World War II and by personal tragedy. The story is a tribute to the power of connection and resilience and is as funny and affectionate as it is unsentimental about what it means to be human.

“Two Scorched Men” is a Scribd Original and is available exclusively as digital content on Scribd.com.

Atwood is joined in conversation by Holly Firfer.

David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
