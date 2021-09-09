Binah: Margaret Atwood On Writing In The Time Of Dystopia

“Two Scorched Men” is a short story that draws from characters and places in Atwood’s own life, and is a semi-autobiographical tale about the author’s time in Provence. At its center is a friendship between two very different and eccentric men whose lives were transformed by World War II and by personal tragedy. The story is a tribute to the power of connection and resilience and is as funny and affectionate as it is unsentimental about what it means to be human.

“Two Scorched Men” is a Scribd Original and is available exclusively as digital content on Scribd.com.

Atwood is joined in conversation by Holly Firfer.