Binah: Judy Chicago

Chicago appeared at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in 2017, to discuss her exhibit, Judy Chicago’s Pussies, at the Jessica Silverman Gallery. She was joined in conversation by writer, ethnographer, and sociologist of culture Sarah Thornton.

Organized on the heels of the 40th anniversary of the first San Francisco presentation of her epic feminist artwork, The Dinner Party, and opening in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote across the United States, Judy Chicago: A Retrospective opens at the De Young Museum in San Francisco on Saturday, August 28th. The retrospective spanning her five-decade career runs until January 2022.