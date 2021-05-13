© 2021
Binah: Spiritual Activism For Fighting And Healing From White Supremacy

Published May 13, 2021 at 6:01 AM PDT
Delila Ziebart | Unsplash
Racial justice educator and spiritual activist Rachel Ricketts offers mindful and practical steps for all of us to dismantle white supremacy on a personal and collective level.

Rachel Ricketts‘ latest book, Do Better, is an actionable guidebook and a loving, assertive call to do the deep—and often uncomfortable—inner work that precipitates much-needed external and global change.

She’s joined in conversation by A-Ian Holt, Director of the Institute for Diversity in the Arts at Stanford University.

CIIS Public Programs hosted Rachel Ricketts and A-lan Holt for “Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing From White Supremacy” on February 18, 2021 in a live online conversation that was recorded on its YouTube Channel. Learn more about CIIS Public Programs by exploring its website and follow CIIS Public Programs @ciispubprograms on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
