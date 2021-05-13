Binah: Spiritual Activism For Fighting And Healing From White Supremacy
Racial justice educator and spiritual activist Rachel Ricketts offers mindful and practical steps for all of us to dismantle white supremacy on a personal and collective level.
Rachel Ricketts‘ latest book, Do Better, is an actionable guidebook and a loving, assertive call to do the deep—and often uncomfortable—inner work that precipitates much-needed external and global change.
She’s joined in conversation by A-Ian Holt, Director of the Institute for Diversity in the Arts at Stanford University.
Rachel Ricketts and A-lan Holt discussed "Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing From White Supremacy" on February 18, 2021.