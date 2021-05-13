Binah: Spiritual Activism For Fighting And Healing From White Supremacy

Rachel Ricketts‘ latest book, Do Better, is an actionable guidebook and a loving, assertive call to do the deep—and often uncomfortable—inner work that precipitates much-needed external and global change.

She’s joined in conversation by A-Ian Holt, Director of the Institute for Diversity in the Arts at Stanford University.

CIIS Public Programs hosted Rachel Ricketts and A-lan Holt for “Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing From White Supremacy” on February 18, 2021 in a live online conversation that was recorded on its YouTube Channel. Learn more about CIIS Public Programs by exploring its website and follow CIIS Public Programs @ciispubprograms on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

