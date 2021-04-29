Binah: Walter Isaacson On The Innovative Genomics Of Jennifer Doudna
Biographer Walter Isaacson discusses the genomic work of Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna to allow for the editing of DNA.
Isaacson’s new book, The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, tells the story of how Doudna hit upon an invention that will transform the future of the human race: an easy-to-use tool that can edit DNA. Known as CRISPR, it opens a brave new world of medical miracles and moral questions. It has already been deployed to cure deadly diseases, including the fight against COVID-19, and to make inheritable changes in the genes of babies.
He’s joined in conversation by CNN’s Holly Firfer.