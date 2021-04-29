© 2021
Binah

Binah: Walter Isaacson On The Innovative Genomics Of Jennifer Doudna

Published April 29, 2021 at 7:01 AM PDT


Biographer Walter Isaacson discusses the genomic work of Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna to allow for the editing of DNA.

Isaacson’s new book, The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, tells the story of how Doudna hit upon an invention that will transform the future of the human race: an easy-to-use tool that can edit DNA. Known as CRISPR, it opens a brave new world of medical miracles and moral questions. It has already been deployed to cure deadly diseases, including the fight against COVID-19, and to make inheritable changes in the genes of babies.

He’s joined in conversation by CNN’s Holly Firfer.

