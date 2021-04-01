© 2021
Binah

Binah: Race, Crime And Justice In The Public Defender’s Office

Published April 1, 2021 at 6:01 AM PDT
Lara Bazelon and Brendon Woods | USF School of Law Barnett Lecture 2021
University of San Francisco | School of Law

Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods and University of San Francisco law professor Lara Bazelon discuss the role of the public defender within restorative justice.

Woods, who assumed the office in 2012, is nationally renowned for his forceful advocacy and leadership of one of the largest and most formidable public defender offices in the country.

Professor Bazelon is director of the Criminal Juvenile Justice and Racial Justice Clinical Programs at the University of San Francisco School of Law, and a contributing writer for Slate and Politico Magazine, most notably on issues arising from wrongful convictions. Her book, Rectify: The Power of Restorative Justice After Wrongful Conviction, was published in 2018.

This program is a co-presentation with our community partner, the University of San Francisco.

David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
