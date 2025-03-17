'Bones talk out the side of their neck' by poet Nia Pearl

Nia Pearl is an award-winning poet, writer, environmental justice advocate working at the intersection of art, activism, and public engagement. She is an established host and event curator passionate about creating participatory spaces for creative expression and literary dialogue. Nia’s writing has been published in Radicle magazine, Meridians journal, The Town: An Anthology of Oakland Poets, and Painting the Streets: Oakland Uprising in the Time of Rebellion. She is one of the recipients of the 2023 Nomadic Press/San Francisco Foundation Literary Awards.

Bones talk out the side of their neck

What I know to be true is I am buried beneath a bougainvillea bush

My sibling is the very earth I lie in

Our first lifeline is now somebody else's food

It is 1919 in the town that birthed these pine bluff bloodlines

Daylight flees the same town that ran our mothers out

Sundown in any other place would be beautiful

My memories sleep in two separate rooms

They argue about picket lines through the wall in my childhood closet

They ask “What came first? The mask or the martyr?”

The forgetting begins two steps before the dream wakes up

The virus arrives as a door knocker and I watch erosion from afar

I suppose it’s common for oceans to make arches of the rock

I am coming / to tell you

We have been here before

I am coming / to tell you

One day you will be the oldest generation

I am coming / to tell you

This poem is the last place they will look for you

I am coming / to tell you

The revolution will come with water

I tell you / I am coming