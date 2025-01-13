'The Referral' by poet Hannah Kezema

Hannah Kezema is an artist who works across mediums. She is the author of the debut hybrid poetry collection, This Conversation Is Being Recorded (Game Over Books, 2023), and the chapbook, three (Tea and Tattered Pages, 2017). Her work appears in BOMB Magazine, Black Sun Lit, Grimoire, Full Stop, and other places. She is also the co-editor of Moving Parts Press’s broadside series of Latinx and Chicanx poetry in collaboration with Felicia Rice and Angel Dominguez.

THE REFERRAL

I remember what they say,

not a face

I scroll through the referral,

a beveled mirror of circumstance

searching for numbers, names,

and dates

fingering the where and the when

the who and the what part of the body

what part of the body or mind ails

who gets to tell the story

how many versions live in a story

how do we tread around each utterance

does what we already know

fit into the frame

or does it jut out

like an anguished teen

what’s between the details

the flesh, muscle, and bone

underneath the address and birthdate

the viral outbreak, the gas fire

did they survive it

could they

the witness is a fractal of the fact

a window in time

collect the angles and hinge

a narrative into being

polish the edges

clean

maybe

you see yourself again