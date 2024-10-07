'I Imitate You' by San Francisco Poet Laureate Emeritus Tongo Eisen-Martin

Tongo Eisen-Martin was born in San Francisco and earned his MA at Columbia University. He is the author of someone’s dead already (Bootstrap Press, 2015), nominated for a California Book Award; and Heaven Is All Goodbyes (City Lights, 2017), which received a 2018 American Book Award, a 2018 California Book Award, was named a 2018 National California Booksellers Association Poetry Book of the Year, and was shortlisted for the 2018 Griffin International Poetry Prize. His second book of poetry "Blood on the Fog" was published by City Lights Books in 2021. He served as the 8th Poet Laureate of San Francisco.