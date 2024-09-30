'everyday I become egg' by poet Lorenz Mazon Dumuk

Lorenz Mazon Dumuk is a Philippine poet who has been an active part of the San Jose poetry scene for years. His new book "Held" is being published this year by Samapguita Press.

everyday I become egg

everyday my sister Arlene becomes an otter, I feel less lost at sea, her hand does not let me drift, a raft reminding me to keep afloat. I am given space to be as much ocean as I need to be.

everyday my brother Mike becomes more ladybug, speckles of polka-dots that remind me how lucky I am to have such a friendship. exploring gardens with so much wonder and enthusiasm.

everyday my sibling Keana becomes a frog, hopping with so much hope that a soft surface awaits for their landing. ribbits songs that lets the darkness feel seen.

everyday Tshaka and Lux become pandas, climbing and playing in the forest, gnawing on every bamboo they can find. their laughter breaks any silence of isolation I have.

everyday I become an egg, someday I break open and quickly dry my feathers to soar high, other times I hatch into a body of water and swim wherever it touches. I try to be less shell each time, I become me each try.