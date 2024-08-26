'Leaving Las Vegas' by poet Paul Corman-Roberts

Paul Corman-Roberts is the author Bone Moon Palace from Black Lawrence Press (2021) a CLMP Firecracker nominated full length poetry collection. He is also author of the graphic chapbook The Sincere (with illustrator Ray Swaney) from Libran Apocalypse Books (2022.) He is a founder and current organizer of the Beast Crawl Lit Festival in Oakland CA. He currently teaches workshops for the San Francisco Creative Writing Institute. He sometimes fills in as a drummer for the U.S. Ghostal Service, The Jennifer Blowdryer Band and the Poznansky Sisters, but mostly he is just exhausted.

Leaving Las Vegas

The desert

is a place of miracles

and arrowheads

spelling out glyphs that tell

me if I don't want to starve

I better finish college

so I research and daydream

the inhabitants of lost folklore

into beings I can see

here, now, so

I lose track of my decades,

but remain clear about yours

(of course)

wishing Lucy and Ethel

would finally break down

and give in to that thing

between them

where they tear each other's dresses off completely.

Instead,

they both fire me.

and that's when you and I marry

so that now I require

those very specific drips of starlight

on the days you write like a demon

a forest of drips, always showing my emotions

always showing up on my skin

sometimes we count the wrong things

in the wrong parts of the sky

gathered here like puzzle pieces

sloshing inside the amniotic fluids

we never stop believing

in their capability

to heal us back together.