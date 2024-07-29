'Coyotes over the Safeway parking lot' by poet Charlie Getter

Charlie Getter is pennsylvania dutch, but wants you to know that he doesn't think they exist anymore besides funnel cake stands at county fairs...also he does poems on a street corner, so, there's that!

Coyotes over the Safeway parking lot

when the moon burns full

through the clouds you can say

it’s just a flip of the calendar

to the day when it’s supposed

to be that way

you can say that if the coyotes

howl on cue, they do what

they do, to do what they do

when the sun shines warmer than

the weatherman

says it’s supposed to, I know

why my air is warmer and the

earth turns brighter I’m in the space

where nothing in the world is new

I’ve seen it all

but have I? on this old sod

where I’ve trod every street, can this

old machine in my chest, find a beat

that isn’t an old repeat, what am I

besides redundant

when maybe I’m not and all the pains

and groans I make doing arduous things

like standing and bending are something

moving to an uncertain future

that is certain

for the shortness of its continued duration

I can count forward and have made

choices for both the past and the

future and everything has a ring to it

in its way

but it has room for discord

and an alternate rhythm, a new

harmony, a color palette outside

my visual range as the lights

burn brighter

and the night brightens and the coyotes

howl the moon back to life, every

winter ends a year and endings are

every things and new things we replace

and they replace us