'Coyotes over the Safeway parking lot' by poet Charlie Getter

Charlie Getter is pennsylvania dutch, but wants you to know that he doesn't think they exist anymore besides funnel cake stands at county fairs...also he does poems on a street corner, so, there's that!
Coyotes over the Safeway parking lot
when the moon burns full
through the clouds you can say
it’s just a flip of the calendar
to the day when it’s supposed
to be that way
you can say that if the coyotes
howl on cue, they do what
they do, to do what they do
when the sun shines warmer than
the weatherman
says it’s supposed to, I know
why my air is warmer and the
earth turns brighter I’m in the space
where nothing in the world is new
I’ve seen it all
but have I? on this old sod
where I’ve trod every street, can this
old machine in my chest, find a beat
that isn’t an old repeat, what am I
besides redundant
when maybe I’m not and all the pains
and groans I make doing arduous things
like standing and bending are something
moving to an uncertain future
that is certain
for the shortness of its continued duration
I can count forward and have made
choices for both the past and the
future and everything has a ring to it
in its way
but it has room for discord
and an alternate rhythm, a new
harmony, a color palette outside
my visual range as the lights
burn brighter
and the night brightens and the coyotes
howl the moon back to life, every
winter ends a year and endings are
every things and new things we replace
and they replace us