'Arrival as We' by poet Lauren Ito
Lauren Ito is a gosei (fifth generation Japanese American) poet and community craftswoman from an island outside Seattle. Her writing explores the tensions of choice and force within identity, inheritance, and home. Lauren’s work has been featured by The San Francisco Public Library, The Seattle Times, Japanese American National Museum, Nomadic Press, and in various performance venues, including the Mission Arts Performance Project, BEAT Museum, and Gears Turning. Her most recent publication is the San Francisco’s Poet Laureate’s series, The City is Already Speaking.
Arrival As We
Thousands of women hum in my blood
Forced to play god
Cradled their knives with a gentle hand
Lifted gazes to the horizon
And summoned air
Tucked it into laugh lines
A teacup
A birthmark
A prayer
For generations yet to unfurl
Knowing breath is never promised
Always
Especially these days
Always.
Always.
Remember this
Inhaling sunrise and birdsong
We never arrive alone.