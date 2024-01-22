"Xochipilli" by poet Flavia Elisa Mora
Flavia Elisa is an immigrant artivist from Mexico, raised in San Francisco. Her writing focuses on her experience as an immigrant chingonx, spiritual old soul, and her role in intersectional feminism, and the healing of systematic oppression in unrepresented communities.
Xochipilli
We were both once warriors
Yet we were both once children
Running through barrios and ranchos down south
Pricked by nopales
We learned the fruits of life don't come easy
And like the cacti fields
We build an ejercito so big, it killed colonizers
We swore to ourselves
No one would ever again confine us
Control our spirits
Destroy our pyramids
So much so that the tonas in our chests
Developed thorns
Yes, we were both once warriors
Solitary
Always ready to defend
An now...
Here we are, lovers
Cruising
From the callejones of La Mission
To the streets of Los Angeles
Crystal blue persuasion
Learning how to ride nice n slow
Through our pinche vida loca
And all the cliche, yet lived
Mexican, chicanx, queer, trans
Love story
Any warriors ever known
I hope to tweeze the espinas off your body
And devour you whole-heartedly
Like an Uto-Azteca sacrifice
To the two-spirit god
of love.