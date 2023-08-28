'Rupture' by poet K.R. Morrison
K.R. Morrison is a Bay Area poet, drummer, and educator who since the pandemic, splits her time between San Francisco and Southern California. Her first chapbook, "Cauldrons" was published by PaperPress Books, and her poetry can be found in a variety of publications.
Rupture
I belong
in the rupture
in the unraveling where women cut
their wrists, jump from cliffs just so
she can explode, salvage her abalone scraps
just so she can
find herself
I am born from wombs
of a woman’s rupture
my aching bones
in her hands a curandera
said I was born with cuts
in the palms of my newborn hands
from momma’s sorrow
her fistfights her assaults
I clenched before I cried
before first breath
when does a poem become
a woman a rupture
demanding she disrupt
the story sever
this bloody ugly scripture
when does a woman become
a poem unlocking
life’s exhausting rhyme
schemes repetition scheming
the scream of her skin burning