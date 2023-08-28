'Rupture' by poet K.R. Morrison

K.R. Morrison is a Bay Area poet, drummer, and educator who since the pandemic, splits her time between San Francisco and Southern California. Her first chapbook, "Cauldrons" was published by PaperPress Books, and her poetry can be found in a variety of publications.

Rupture

I belong

in the rupture

in the unraveling where women cut

their wrists, jump from cliffs just so

she can explode, salvage her abalone scraps

just so she can

find herself

I am born from wombs

of a woman’s rupture

my aching bones

in her hands a curandera

said I was born with cuts

in the palms of my newborn hands

from momma’s sorrow

her fistfights her assaults

I clenched before I cried

before first breath

when does a poem become

a woman a rupture

demanding she disrupt

the story sever

this bloody ugly scripture

when does a woman become

a poem unlocking

life’s exhausting rhyme

schemes repetition scheming

the scream of her skin burning

