'[insert trip to Homeland here]' by poet Rebeca Abidaíl Flores

Rebeca Abidaíl Flores is a Salvadorena and Mexican American artist from Fresno, California now living in La Area Bahia. She is currently the Cultural Arts Manager at Action Latina in San Francisco's Mission District.

[insert trip to Homeland here]

From observer sky —

Green palms, walking family

here is something from the lense.

The ants will find each other

Crying on the plane to Mexico,

arrival is rare.

Sticky air fogs the line of sight.

the camera is not broken.

a picture that belongs to be lived.