'Beauty' by poet Susana Prayer-Perez

Susana Prayer-Perez is a Pushcart nominated poet, editor, and winner of the San Francisco Foundation/Nomadic Press Literary Prize For Poetry. Her first book of poems "Hurricanes, Love Affairs, and Other Disasters" was published by Nomadic Press in 2021. Her second book of poetry "Return Against The Flow" will be published by Black Lawrence Press in 2024.

Beauty

I was born with a birthmark

shaped like Borinquen, a brown island

floating on the sea of my belly,

a curiosity under my fingertips.

My mother always

called my birthmark

a beauty mark, turned it

from stigma to stunning.

When I was ten, a doctor

convinced my parents

this assemblage of melanin

could endanger my future.

He summarily cut

the small map from my body,

edges stitched together,

indurated, upended, and pink.

With time, the scar

became smooth as sea glass,

soft and pliable, stretching

wide as I grew.

By the time I turned twenty-two,

the scar embodied the shape

of Borinquen, suture marks

suggesting surrounding islands:

Vieques, Culebra, Mona,

Palomino, Icacos, and more—

the entire Puerto Rican archipelago

etched again in my flesh.

