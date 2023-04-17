'What If We Didn't Die' after Bayani Bala & Maria Bolaños by poet Keana Aguila Labra.

What If We Didn’t Die?

After Bayani Bala

After Maria Bolanos

We would move faster than atoms and grow beyond trees. Our houses would shelter acres and acres of branches. Our skin would still bruise but bear three arms, the more to bring pagkain to all of our lolas. We are eternal. We are a force. All of my lolas exhale and with it they call upon the seasons change. All of my splinters never ruptured nor cut anyone. I am smooth. I am whole. I would never need Google Translate because all of my translators carry four tongues. I would never need Google Translate kasi nandito sila sa dila ko. Nandito wala si Ingles. Kay ania sila sa akong dila. Wala dinhi ang English. I would always speak in twos. My Lolo would talk forever. Into the night, across the day. His eyes would become purple. As Amethyst. As royalty. He would know his father. And he would know me. I wouldn’t need memory. The wrinkles in my brain could unfold and recrease. And it would be okay. I would be more than okay. And I would know them all.