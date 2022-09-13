'Passage' by poet Farnaz Fatemi

Poet Farnaz Fatemi reads her poem "Passage."

Passage

In translation, I am a succulent flower

punctuating arid days. I am

a girl without words

listening for a familiar rattle in the seed pods.

I am the book my cousins can’t hold

in their hands.

Only in translation, beyond the names

of oceans or latitudes of rice, I belong.

I am in this new place

but haven’t noticed yet.

Here I spoon my envy in my cereal,

can’t say who it is I’d rather be.

I know the Alborz mountains

but pronounce them without the accent

of absence, the way all my aunts do.

My permits are in order.

I come and go, carrying only their stories

as baggage. I know nothing of exile.

I blink and pass through walls

not meant for me.

