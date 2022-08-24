'Columbia River Gorgeous' by poet D.L. Lang
Poet D.L. Lang reads her poem "Columbia River Gorgeous."
<i>"This poem was inspired by a road trip across the northwest. While my husband drove, I reclined in the passenger seat, propped my feet up on the dashboard, and these lines started coming to me with all the beauty of the Columbia River." </i>D.L. Lang
Columbia River Gorgeous by D.L. Lang
Atop majestic mother mountains
on the horizon dusted with snow,
the forest stretches as far as the eye can see.
Small towns peak out from the trees.
Their brick buildings whispering history,
as diners chat their mornings away.
Freight trains snake through the valley,
whistling haunting lonely songs,
rails rumbling from coast to coast,
connecting the world to what she needs most.
Rail side telegraph lines carry
secret messages from the past
upon glistening green glass.
Fueled by coffee truckers roll along the highway,
delivering pieces of America to the people,
crossing bridges of woven steel
as wind turbines wave from rocky cliffs.
Through morning mist and fog
the birds zip chaotically across the sky.
Chinook chase choppy currents
as the river rapids rush and rage
through the lock and dam
cheerfully churning to power the land.
A double rainbow illuminates the way
for travelers passing through
on the way to Grand Coulee,
as the canyon echoes
with the ghost of Guthrie.