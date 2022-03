Poet Diana Fu reads her poem On "Minor Feelings." Diana Fu is a playwright, essayist and Pushcart-nominated poet. She published her inaugural chapbook "In All Spaces Liminal" in 2021. The poem On "Minor Feelings" is a response to the recent rise in AAPI hate crimes and Cathy Park Hong's 2020 novel "Minor Feelings." Fu grew up in the East Bay and now lives in Alameda.